UP TGT, PGT, Airports Authority of India, SSC constable and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— DDA Recruitment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for several posts such as Planning Assistant, Junior Translator and more. Through this recruitment drive, DDA is aiming to fill 279 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these 279 vacancies, 220 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 are for the Planning Assistant, two vacancies for programmer, six posts are for Junior Translator, and one vacancy of Assistant Director (Landscape).

The online examination will tentatively be organised in the month of September this year.

Last date to apply: 6 pm of July 10, 2022

Where to apply: dda.gov.in

— UP TGT, PGT

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is hiring for the posts of for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The deadline for application and fees submission has been extended, as earlier, the last date for submission of online applications was July 9. Now, the deadline for enrollment is July 10, 2022, and the last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13,2022.

The minimum age limit for these vacancies is 21 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates with a graduation degree in relevant subjects can apply for these posts. For TGT posts, candidates must have a BEd degree and for PGT posts, applicants should possess a postgraduate degree along with BEd.

Last date to apply: July 13, 2022

Where to apply: upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

— Airports Authority of India (AAI)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for nearly 400 vacancies of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs 12 lakh. The maximum age limit is 27 years as on July 14, and there are some relaxations provided for different category candidates.

Also, a candidate should have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2, i.e. the candidate

should have passed English as one of the subject in class 10 or 12.

Last date to apply: July 14, 2022

Where to apply: aai.aero

UPSSSC PET 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released UPSSSC PET 2022 notification. The registration process began on June 29. To apply, candidates must be high school or equivalent or intermediate grade holders. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years. UPSSSC PET is held for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments.

Last date to apply: July 27

Where to apply: upsssc.gov.in

— SSC Constable recruitment

The The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Constable (Driver) male, Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police.

While the candidate for the Constable (Driver) post should be between the age of 21 to 30 years, all the other vacancies demand the age group of candidates to be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022.

Last date to apply: 11 pm of July 30, 2022

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

NVS Teacher Recruitment

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for nearly 1600 posts. NVS is hiring for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and for Principal Posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview combined.

Last date to apply: August 1

Where to apply: navodaya.gov.in

RRC North Central Railway Recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) is inviting applications for several apprentice vacancies. Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of August 1, 2022 to apply for these vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, the RRC North Central Railway is hiring for several trades such as Fitter, Plumber, Welder, Armature Winder, Carpenter etc.

Last date to apply: August 1

Where to apply: rrcpryj.org

— MHSR Recruitment

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for candidates to apply for 751 vacancies for the Civil Assistant Surgeon post, 211 vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon-General posts and 7 for Civil Assistant Surgeon post. In addition to this, there are also 357 vacancies for the post of tutor.

Age limit for these vacancies is 18 to 44 years. They should be registered with Telangana State Medical Council and have an MBBS degree or an equivalent qualification.

Last date to apply: August 14, 2022

Where to apply: mhsrv.telangana.gov.in

IBPS Clerk

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for the recruitment of Clerks in PSBs. The application process began on July 1. This recruitment drive will fill more than 7000 clerk positions. The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on August 28, September 3 and 4.

Last date to apply: July 21

Where to apply: ibps.in

TNUSRB Recruitment

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is hiring for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman 2022. The online applications process will commence on July 7, 2022 at 11 am.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3552 openings for 3 positions overall. Out of these, there are 2180 positions open in the police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, and 120 in the fire and rescue services department.

Last date to apply: August 15

Where to apply: tnusrb.tn.gov.in

— Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years.

Last date to apply: August 22, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in