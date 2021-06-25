UP TGT, PGT recruitment 2021 exam dates released

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the exam dates for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examination 2021. As per the notice released on the official website, the UP TGT exam will be held on August 7 and August 8, 2021, whereas the UP PGT exam will be on August 17 and August 18, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

UP TGT: Candidates must have an intermediate with a graduate degree in any relevant subject along with B.Ed./BTC qualification.

UP PGT: Candidate must have a post-graduate degree with a B.Ed. qualification.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at upsessb.org to get any further updates regarding the examination. Earlier the last date to apply for the recruitment exam was April 15, 2021, but it was extended thrice and the last date to apply was May 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Earlier, the validity of the UPTET score was 5 years and candidates had to reappear for the exam. Now, the score will be valid for a lifetime. Aspirants who clear the UPTET will be able to use the score throughout their life.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier made an official announcement that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.