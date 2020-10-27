UP TET 2020: Here’s how to prepare child psychology

Preparation hacks to crack UP TET 2020 Representational image/ gettyimages.in

UP TET 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted once a year in centres across the country. The official notification of the UP TET is expected to be released anytime during the last week of October. However, given the vastness of the UP TET syllabus and intricacies of the exam pattern, it is a conventional practice among aspirants to start preparations early. Especially, when it comes to topics like child psychology, candidates have to exhibit comprehensive teacher-like qualities and competencies that make them suitable role models around young students.

With the release of the official notification of the current year, the UP TET application process is also deemed to start where candidates will be updated about the latest developments in the pattern, scheme and syllabus of the exam. However, until the notification is released by UPBEB, the candidates should start preparing by taking reference from the previous year’s information brochure, syllabus and mock tests.

Accordingly, the topic of child psychology is embedded in the section of child development and pedagogy. This section, carrying 30 marks and consisting of 30 objective type questions, are common to both paper 1 and paper 2 of the TET.

Unlike other sections consisting of objective type questions, child psychology section consists of off-beat questions that demand analytical skills and putting oneself in the shoes of the young student in order to answer correctly. Candidates can therefore expect questions based on practical knowledge of teaching an adolescent who is going through the development stage.

For example, in the previous iterations of the UP TET exam, candidates were asked questions related to what must be the objective of a teacher while conducting specific practical teaching activities eg. an excursion to the zoo.

Referring to the previous year questions of the UP TET exam, candidates can also identify that the UP Education Board asks questions about teaching motivation. While in some of these, the candidates have to put themselves in the role of the student while in others, candidates need special knowledge of concepts and ideas of child pedagogy and development. Candidates need to pay special attention to such types of questions where the evaluation of teaching skills in solving issues faced by young students are asked.

Candidates also need to focus their preparation strategy on perspective based questions. For example, candidates’ perception of the learning process is a crucial criterion of evaluation in the section on pedagogy. For example, in the previous years, candidates were faced with straightforward, but close-ended questions such as “Why do you want to be a teacher?”. One can smartly answer such questions by referring to the TET answer keys of the previous years.

Conclusively, the best approach to solve the child psychology part of the UP TET question paper is to have an open mind and consideration for teaching qualities. The fact that the questions are close-ended with only one correct answer limits the options and allows the candidates to identify the correct option with ease.

