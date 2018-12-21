UP teachers recruitment: Registration for 69,000 posts to close tomorrow

UP teachers recruitment: Tomorrow, that is, December 20 is the last date to apply for the post of assistant teachers with the UP government. The vacancies were announced on December 6 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

This is the second phase of recruitment by the UP government which earlier this year had conducted recruitment drive for 68500 teachers in the state government school. While the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is December 20, the exam for the same will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

UP Teachers recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the alternative address – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, search the link ‘apply for assistant teacher..’

Step 3 – Click on the link, new page will open

Candidates can apply at any of the two official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The applications will close at 6 pm on December 20, 2018 and no applications will be accepted afterwards.

UP Teachers recruitment: Important dates –

Last date to register – December 20, 6 pm

Last date to submit fee – December 21

Last date to print application form – December 22, 6 pm

Note: Candidates are not allowed to fill multiple application forms. In case of multiple applications submitted by one candidate, the application whose fee was submitted latest would be considered and rest all would be cancelled, according to the official release.

Candidates will have to register and submit the application fee to get to the final application form. According to the official release, candidates will have to take out a print of the final application. The application fee is not mandatory for the candidates belonging to the disability category.

