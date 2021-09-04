UP teachers recruitment: Govt forms panel to assess fill vacant posts in primary, upper primary schools

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday constituted a committee to look into the recruitment process for filling up vacant posts of teachers in a time-bound manner. The decision comes after completing the recruitment process of over 1.25 lakh teachers in government schools of the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

The three-member committee will seek details of vacant posts in state-run primary and upper primary schools and will also work for the creation of new posts.

The committee is headed by the chairman of the Revenue Board and will include Secretary, Basic Shiksha and Secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad as members.

The chief minister also inquired about the teaching and learning activities in schools as normal classes for students from class 1 to 5 have resumed from September 1, the official said.

Emphasising the need for proper use of the talent of the new teachers posted in the schools, he directed officials to maintain the teacher-student ratio ideally, he said. In this connection, along with the appointment of teachers on vacant posts in schools, the chief minister called for creating new posts, according to the official.