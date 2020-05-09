UP teacher assistant exam final answer key released for 69000 posts: How to download

Check answer key at upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Representational image) Check answer key at upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Representational image)

UP Assistant Teacher Final Answer Key: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) released the final answer key for the recruitment exam held to fill 69,000 teacher assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same from the official websites, upbasiceduboard.gov.in or atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The notification for the exam was released in 2018 while the exam was held in January 2019. However, the process of recruitment was put on hold as there was a debate on the change in cut-off for teachers to be eligible for the posts. Reportedly, the government hiked eligibility to cut-off to 65 per cent from 45 per cent (for reserved category candidates the same was up from 40 per cent to 60 per cent)

UP Assistant Teacher Final Answer Key: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, ‘atrexam.upsdc.gov.in’

Step 2: Click on the advertised link

Step 3: A new page will open, check the pdf

Earlier this week, the court had ordered in favour of the government and one of the biggest recruitment drives of the state government has moved forward. With the release of the answer key, the result is also expected to be declared soon.

