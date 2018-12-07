UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment for 284 posts, application process ends December 26

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UP SSC) has advertised for 284 posts across verticals in the state Mandi Parishad. Online registrations have already started and the last date to apply for the posts is December 26, 2018. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

For the selection process, candidates will have to undergo a two-hour test carrying 200 questions. The exam will be of 400 marks consisting of sections – general knowledge, Hindi, Science and mathematics, aptitude test. Each section is of 50 marks eact. Selected candidates will get a pay package varying from Rs 24,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, depending upon the post.

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Vacancy details

Total posts: 284

Post wise vacancy details

Stenographer – 10

Junior assistant (general selection) – 18

Junior assistant (special selection) – 17

Accounts clerk – 48

Market supervisor category II – 2

Mandi inspector – 181

Cast wise vacancy details

General – 140,

SC – 70,

ST – 3,

OBC – 71,

Freedom Fighter – 3,

Ex-Army – 11,

PH – 11,

Women :- 55.

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Important dates

Online registrations begin – December 5, 2018

Online fee submission begin – December 5, 2018

Exam registration/ Fee submission last day – December 26, 2018

Last date to make changes in the applications – January 2, 2019

UP SSC Madi Parishad – how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘click on the candidate registration link on the home page’

Step 3: Click ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on candidate registration link

Step 5: Click ‘proceed’, those who have registered earlier, click on scroll down menu, select yes and then proceed.

Step 6: Candidates who have registered already will have to fill their old roll number, those who do not remember will be asked to fill like any other candidates

Step 7: Read instructions carefully, check I declare box and I agree button

Step 8: Click on the posts you are applying for and submit

No application form will be accepted without submitting fee. Candidates need to take print out of the fee receipt. Additional Rs 20 will be applicable for online submissions.

