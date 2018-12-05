UP Police UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Apply for 2065 vacancies for fireman, old recruitment cancelled

UP Police UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced fresh recruitment for the posts of the fireman in UP fire department. This time, UPPRPB has released a total of 2,065 vacancies this time. The board had cancelled the old advertisement for the hiring of fireman that they notified on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017. The application will be available at uppbpb.gov.in

The online application for the UPPRPB will begin on December 8, 2018 and the application process will close on December 28. The recruitment process includes the written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test.

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board of education. Preference will be given to those who have ‘O’ level certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT or two years work experience in the Territorial Army or National Cadet Corps ‘B’ certificate.

The candidate must be 18 years of age and must not be 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

Note: Candidates are advised to check official notification for detailed information on eligibility condition and relaxation on upper age limit.

All interested and eligible candidates who had applied for the fireman recruitment advertised earlier and paid the requisite fee of Rs 200, will have to pay now only Rs 200 as application fee.

