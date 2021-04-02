UP Police SI registration process 2021 begins, apply for 9,534 vacancies

The candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in till April 30. Representational image/ file

UPPRPB UP Police SI recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited application process for 9,534 vacancies of sub-inspector posts. The application process has started from April 1, candidates interested can register through the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

Of the total vacancies, 3,613 posts are for general category, OBC- 2,437, SC- 1,895, ST- 180, EWS- 902 posts. The recruitment process includes the written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board of education. For details on eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 22 years of age.

UPPRPB UP SI recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UP police SI application’

Step 3: A New page will open, click on ‘click here to register’

Step 4: Read instructions on the dialogue box carefully, press close

Step 5: Start filling the form

Step 6: Generate user id and password and log-in

Step 7: Upload images

Step 8: Make payment.

The candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in till April 30. Candidates are advised to check official notification for detailed information on eligibility, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, other details.