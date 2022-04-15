UP Police SI exam 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results of UP Police Sub-Inspector exam 2021. The exam was held from November 12 to December 2 in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will now appear in the PET scheduled on April 25. A total of 9,534 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UP Police SI exam 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: In the result pdf, check your roll number

Step 4: Take a print out of your result for future reference

Of the total notified vacancies, 3,613 posts are for general category, OBC- 2,437, SC- 1,895, ST- 180, EWS- 902 posts. The recruitment process includes the written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test.

The UP Police SI result answer key was released on December 11 and candidates were given time till December 16 to raise objections against any answer given in the key.