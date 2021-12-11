UP Police SI exam 2021 answer key released; raise objections by December 16

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for UP Police Sub-Inspector exam 2021. The exam was held from November 12 to December 2 in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at uppbpb.gov.in

If a candidate is not satisfied with any answer mentioned in the answer key, they can raise an objection against the said answer. The last to raise objections is December 16, 12 midnight.

UP Police SI exam 2021 answer key: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the answer key link

Candidates can only present a challenge against the answer key through the login link provided on the website. Any representations received via mail, email or otherwise will not be entertained. Any objections after the due date will also not be entertained.