UP Police SI exam 2020-21 admit card released; here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board today released the admit card for the UP Police Sub-Inspector 2020-21 exam. The exam will be conducted from November 12 to December 2, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website – uppbpb.gov.in
A total of 9.534 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment drive. Candidates have to carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre to appear for the exam.
UP Police SI admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Phase wise written exam date information’ dated November 2
Step 3: On the new link, enter the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit to access admit card
To attempt the online recruitment exam will be allotted 2 hours to solve 160 questions. The question paper will be divided into four sections – Hindi, mental ability, general awareness and logical reasoning with a weightage of 400 total marks.
