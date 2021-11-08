scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

UP Police SI exam 2020-21 admit card released; here’s how to download

A total of 9.534 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment drive. Candidates have to carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre to appear for the exam.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 8, 2021 7:08:28 pm
UP Police SI admit card, UP SI admit cardCandidates can download their admit card from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board today released the admit card for the UP Police Sub-Inspector 2020-21 exam. The exam will be conducted from November 12 to December 2, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Read |UPSC CDS II 2021 to be held on November 14, check these last week’s revision tips

A total of 9.534 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment drive. Candidates have to carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre to appear for the exam.

UP Police SI admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Phase wise written exam date information’ dated November 2

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: On the new link, enter the registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on submit to access admit card

To attempt the online recruitment exam will be allotted  2 hours to solve 160 questions. The question paper will be divided into four sections – Hindi, mental ability, general awareness and logical reasoning with a weightage of 400 total marks.  

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement