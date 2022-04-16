UP Police SI 2021 PET Admit card released; here’s how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the admit card for UP Police Sub-Inspector PET 2021. Candidates who qualified the written test can download the admit card from the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Read | List of government jobs to apply this week

Candidates who qualified the written exam are eligible to appear in the PET scheduled on April 25. A total of 9,534 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UP Police SI 2021 PET Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

UPBPB declared the written exam result of UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment on April 15. The exam was held from November 12 to December 2 in online mode.

The UP Police SI result answer key was released on December 11 and candidates were given time till December 16 to raise objections against any answer given in the key.

Of the total notified vacancies, 3,613 posts are for general category, OBC- 2,437, SC- 1,895, ST- 180, EWS- 902 posts. The recruitment process includes the written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test.