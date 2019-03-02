Toggle Menu
UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB rejects 165 candidates for homeguard postshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/up-police-result-2019-upprpb-cancels-candidatures-of-165-candidates-uppbpb-gov-in-5607913/

UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB rejects 165 candidates for homeguard posts

UP Police result 2019: A total of 232 candidates have been finally selected for the posts of homeguard while 165 candidates were rejected. The result can be checked at uppbpb.gov.in.

up police constable, up police home guard, up police, up police result, up police homeguard result, india result, uppbpb.gov.in, up homeguard, up police rejected candidates list, up police recruitment jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, employment news
UP Police result 2019: Can be checked at uppbpb.gov.in. (File Photo)

UP Police result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notification under which it has cancelled the candidates of a total of 165 candidates selected for the post of Homeguard earlier. The list of rejected applications is available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, these candidates were found to be younger than 21 years as on February 22, 2018, and for home guard posts candidates should be 18 years of age. The notification also states that UPPRPB has received many grievances from applicants who have stated that they have mistakenly applied yes for home guard posts while they wanted to apply for civil or PAC positions.

Now, a total of 232 candidates have been finally selected for the posts who were found to be eligible for the jobs, list of the selected candidates has also been displayed on the board.

Selected candidates will have to appear to board’s headquarter in Lucknow for next leg of the exam to be conducted on March 5, 2019.

UP Police result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UP home guard result’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the list

Step 4: Find your roll number

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has released result for recruitment exam conducted in 2016. A total of 2,181 jobs were to be filled through this recruitment drive. A total of 5,42, 124 candidates applied for the exam.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PNB recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 325 posts tomorrow, monthly salary up to Rs 51,000
2 NTA UGC NET 2019: Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, how to apply and other details
3 National Highway NHIDCL recruitment 2019: Various vacancies available, apply now