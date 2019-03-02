UP Police result 2019: UPPRPB rejects 165 candidates for homeguard posts

UP Police result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notification under which it has cancelled the candidates of a total of 165 candidates selected for the post of Homeguard earlier. The list of rejected applications is available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, these candidates were found to be younger than 21 years as on February 22, 2018, and for home guard posts candidates should be 18 years of age. The notification also states that UPPRPB has received many grievances from applicants who have stated that they have mistakenly applied yes for home guard posts while they wanted to apply for civil or PAC positions.

Now, a total of 232 candidates have been finally selected for the posts who were found to be eligible for the jobs, list of the selected candidates has also been displayed on the board.

Selected candidates will have to appear to board’s headquarter in Lucknow for next leg of the exam to be conducted on March 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has released result for recruitment exam conducted in 2016. A total of 2,181 jobs were to be filled through this recruitment drive. A total of 5,42, 124 candidates applied for the exam.

