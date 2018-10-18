UP police recruitment for 56,808 posts to start in November

The principal secretary said an earlier process to recruit over 42,000 police personnel, which was stalled in June, will be undertaken later this month. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav The principal secretary said an earlier process to recruit over 42,000 police personnel, which was stalled in June, will be undertaken later this month. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

The Uttar Pradesh government will recruit 56,808 personnel in the state police force to fill the vacant posts and the process for the same will start in November. The process to recruit 51,216 personnel in police and PAC, 3,668 jail wardens and 1,924 firemen will start in November, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said at a joint press conference here.

Application forms for the civil police and PAC will be filled from November 1 to 30 and the examination can be held on January 4 or 5, 2019. The results would be announced in the third week of June 2019, Kumar said, adding that 20 per cent posts of civil constables would be reserved for women.

Similarly, applications for the post of firemen will be filled between November 5 and December 4, and examinations would be held on July 10, 2019. Results for the same would be announced in July 2019, the principal secretary said. Applications for the post of jail wardens will also be filled next month and the probable dates for the examination are January 8 and 9, 2019, and the results are likely in July 2019, he said, adding that the process of conducting interviews for all these posts has been done away with.

The reservation facility will be applicable as per the law, Kumar said. Proper security arrangements will be made for the conduct of the exam, he added. The principal secretary said an earlier process to recruit over 42,000 police personnel, which was stalled in June, will be undertaken later this month and the examination for the same will be conducted on October 25 and 26. A total of 9.75 lakh candidates will appear in the examination. There are over 97,000 vacant posts in the state police force which would be filled with these processes, he added.

