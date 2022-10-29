UP Police Recruitment: ‘Lakhs turned over-age waiting for update’, alleges Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths are now overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after a recurrent delay in recruitment drive for four years.

4 साल से यूपी पुलिस की भर्ती का इंतजार कर रहे लाखों छात्र ओवर-एज हो चुके। ना भर्ती मिली, ना कोई उम्मीद। सोशल मीडिया पर वह लगातार अपनी आवाज उठा रहे हैं पर सुनवाई नहीं है। यही छात्र जब सड़क पर आएँगे तब उनपर ‘उपद्रवी’ होने का आरोप लगेगा। क्या यह अन्याय नहीं है?#UP_POLICE_VACANCY — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 29, 2022

“No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered. They (youths) have been raising their voice on social media but there is no redressal,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“The same students, if they hit the streets, will be called troublemakers. Isn’t this injustice,” Gandhi asked.

The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues

Several candidates took to Twitter to request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the recruitment notification. The candidates made their request through #UP_POLICE_VACANCY which was also used by Varun Gandhi to highlight the issue. There has been a four year delay in the state police recruitment drive, the students alleged.