Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

UP Police Recruitment: ‘Lakhs turned over-age waiting for update’, alleges Varun Gandhi

"No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered. They (youths) have been raising their voice on social media but there is no redressal," he tweeted in Hindi.

up police recruitmentBJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths are now overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police (File image)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths are now overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after a recurrent delay in recruitment drive for four years.

“The same students, if they hit the streets, will be called troublemakers. Isn’t this injustice,” Gandhi asked.

The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues

Several candidates took to Twitter to request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the recruitment notification. The candidates made their request through #UP_POLICE_VACANCY which was also used by Varun Gandhi to highlight the issue. There has been a four year delay in the state police recruitment drive, the students alleged.

