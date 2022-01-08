UP Police to recruit 26210 constables, 172 firemen; registration to begin soon

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published a notice regarding 26,210 posts of reserve civil police and 172 posts of firemen. Interested candidates can get more information on the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode on an OMR sheet format. The department is yet to announce the application process details and exam date for the recruitment drive. All those qualify the written exam will then have to appear for the next level test – DV, PST.

The organisation is inviting quotations/bids from reputed companies and agencies from January 27, 2022 onwards, for preparing the whole recruitment process in UP Police. The organisations should have completed some selected activities for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), State Public Service Commissions, joint entrance exams for engineering, medical and management courses, recruitment boards of public sector enterprises, central/state police departments and other such government departments.