UP police constable results 2019: The results of Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examinations will be released at the official website soon. The candidates can check the results through the site, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UP police constable results 2019: When and where to check

The results will be available on the official website soon. The candidates can check the results through the website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police constable results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police result link’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

About UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible to conduct the recruitment of police staff in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

