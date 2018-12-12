UP Police constable result: UPPRPB to release second cut-off list soon

UP Police constable recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh police recruitment and promotion board (UPPRPB) has will be releasing a new cut-off list for the direct recruitment of police constable and reserve constable PAC positions. The first cut-off list was high. The UPPRB in its official release stated, “The number of candidates clearing the written exam for the recruitment across the posts was 1.5 times higher than the positions available hence the cut-offs were set accordingly.”

In the latest update, for the recruitment across 2,065 posts in the UP police departments, a second cut-off list will be released and the candidates will be eligible for the second round. The cut-off being released is on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written exams. The second round will consist of document verification and physical eligibility test (PET).

UP Police constable recruitment: check first cut-off

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has also announced the cut-off for all category candidates:

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60

The second cut-off list will be released soon on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates selected under the second list will have to undergo the PET and document verification section. These jobs are for the posts of civil constable and reserved PAC in the UP police department.