UP Police Constable result declared, website upprpb.gov.in now operational

UP Police constable result: The results fro UP police constable recruitment exam have been finally declared on the website. A day after the proposed date of release, the results were declared on December 6, 2019. Minutes after the declaration, the official website upprpb.gov.in faced technical glitches. The website crashed due to heavy traffic. As displayed in the image, the users were asked to revisit the website later.

The exam and re-exam for recruitment in the UP Police for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC) were conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The written exams for the recruitment were conducted on June 18, June 19 and the re-exams were held on October 25, October 26, 2018.

UP Police constable result: How to check

Once the website functions, candidates can check their results on uppbpb.gov.in. Here is how –

Step 1 – Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2 – On the home page find the notification link on the top stating ‘UPPRPB Constable examination result’

Step 3 – Click on the ‘click here for candidate’s link’

Step 4 – A new window will open, follow it

Step 5 – On the new window, scroll down to find ‘result for UP Police result’

Step 6 – Enter registration number and other details

Step 7 – Download result

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced fresh recruitment for the posts of the fireman in UP fire department. There are 2065 vacancies for the post. The application process will close on December 28.

