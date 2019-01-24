UP Police Constable result declared at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s how to check

UP Police Constable result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the result for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted for the post of RAC.
A total of 1,366 candidates have been selected, according to official notification. The Selected candidates will now have to undergo document verification. Candidates need to furnish original class 10, class 12 certificates to be eligible for the job.
UP Police Constable result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbob.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘link to candidate selection result here’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: On the new page, click on the category, ‘click here to view female/reserved/male category result’
Step 5: A list in form of PDF will appear