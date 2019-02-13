UP Police constable result date and time

Toggle Menu
UP Police Constable result 2019 date and time: Talking to indianexpress.com, a senior official informed that the result can be expected within a week's interval. Candidates have to visit uppbpb.gov.in to view their marks

UP Police Constable result: The result for the recruitment exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for the post of police constable is expected to be released within 10 days. According to reports, the constable recruitment exam result can be expected before February 28, 2019.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a senior official from UPRPB said, “It can be released within a week. The result is in the process, therefore, I can not give the exact date. However, it will be out this month only.” The UP Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted in January 2019 and the result will be uploaded on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49,568 constable-level vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment exam.

UP Police constable result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police result link’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Meanwhile, the answer keys for the UP Police constable recruitment exam have already been released by the UPPRPB. The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

A final list will be declared after all the exams based on which the recruitment will be granted.

