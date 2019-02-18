UP Police Constable result 2019 declared, check direct link

UP Police constable result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared the final results of constable recruitment examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can check the results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 49,568 constable-level vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment exam.

READ | UP police constable results 2019 released: Where to check

UP Police constable result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police result link’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

A final list will be declared after all the exams based on which the recruitment will be granted.

