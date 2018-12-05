UP Police constable result 2018: UPPRPB cut-off, PET syllabus, other details at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police constable result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow (UPPRPB) has released the cut-off list for several positions including those for resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC). While the results are expected by evening today – December 5, 2018, the cut-off for the same have been released.

Advertising

Now the next step for the selected candidates will be the physical test (PST and PET). The recruitment is for 41,520 posts of constables. The written exam was held on December 8 now the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Read | UP Police Constable result updates

UP Police Constable result: Physical test syllabus

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the final leg of the recruitment exam for over 4,000 posts in for of the PET. The requirements are different for male and female candidates. While both the candidates will have to participate in a race the kilometres covered and timings requirements vary for both.

Race: Male candidates need to run 4.8 kilometres in 35 minutes while the female candidates will have to complete 2.4 kilometres’ distance in 14 minutes.

Advertising

Also read | UP Police UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Apply for 2065 vacancies for fireman, old recruitment cancelled

Height requirement: The candidates will also have to match the minimum heights standards. There has been a relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category. For general, OBC and SC male candidates the minimum requirement is 168 cm and for females, it is 152 cm. For ST candidates in the male category need to be 160 cm while for female candidates it is 147 cm.

Weight: For males candidates, the minimum weight requirements is 40 kilograms irrespective of the reservation category. For female candidates, there is no minimum requirement.

Chest: For the general, OBC and SC category male 79-84 cm requirement and for ST candidates 77-82 cm is the requirement with minimum 5 cm expansion.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.