UP Police constable result 2018 link active, PST exam admit cards released

UP Police constable result 2018: After releasing the cut-off marks and the final answer keys for the written exam and re-exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC), on December 6, they have activated the result link on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Advertising

The written exams for the recruitment were conducted on June 18 and June 19 and the re-exams were held on October 25, October 26, 2018. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the successful candidates have been released on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. These aspirants will have to appear for the document verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) on the dates mentioned on the admit cards.

Read | UP Police Constable result: Website crashes

UP Police constable result 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in or copy this link (https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1339/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?1339@@1@@1#!)

Step 2 – On the home page find the notification link on the top stating ‘UPPRPB Constable examination result’

Step 3 – Click on the ‘click here for candidate’s link’

Step 4 – A new window will open, follow it

Step 5 – On the new window, scroll down to find ‘result for UP Police result’

Step 6 – Enter registration number and other details

Step 7 – Download result

In case of query, the candidate can call at the toll-free number – 18002669412 to speak with the concerned exam authority or mail at upprbrecruitment@gmail.com.

Advertising

The answer keys for all the exams are released under their respective dates in the PDF form. No queries related to the answer keys are being entertained by the board. According to the official release, the board stated that it will not be responsible for any technical glitch.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.