Declared! UP Police constable result: UPPRPB releases answer keys at uppbp.gov.in

UP Police constable result 2018: The answer keys for the written exam and re-exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been released on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The result is released today, on December 6 morning.

Advertising

The written exams for the recruitment were conducted on June 18, June 19 and the re-exams were held on October 25, October 26, 2018. The answer keys for all the exams are released under their respective dates in the PDF form. No queries related to the answer keys are being entertained by the board. According to the official release, the board stated that it will not be responsible for any technical glitch.

Read | UP Police to released a second cut-off list

UP Police constable result 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2 – On the home page find the notification link on the top stating ‘revised final answer-key for written examination…’

Step 3 – Click on the ‘click here for candidate’s link’

Step 4 – A new window will open, follow it

Step 5 – On the new window, scroll down to find ‘answer keys for UP Police’

Step 6 – On the right-hand side find the PDF for all the answer keys

Step 7 – Click on the one you want to see and download

Read| UP Police recruitment exams, check updates

UP Police constable result cut-off: check here

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has also announced the cut-off for all category candidates:

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60

Also Read | UP Police constable re-exam results, check update

Advertising

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced fresh recruitment for the posts of the fireman in UP fire department. There are 2065 vacancies for the post. The application process will close on December 28.

Check full story here | UPPRPB recruitment for firemen

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will declare the results of the UP Police re-examinations soon. The result was, however, scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 4, 2018, as per the official release.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.