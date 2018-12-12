Declared! UP Police constable result: UPPRPB releases answer keys at uppbp.gov.in

UP Police constable result 2018: The answer keys for the written exam and re-exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been released on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The result is released today, on December 6 morning.
The written exams for the recruitment were conducted on June 18, June 19 and the re-exams were held on October 25, October 26, 2018. The answer keys for all the exams are released under their respective dates in the PDF form. No queries related to the answer keys are being entertained by the board. According to the official release, the board stated that it will not be responsible for any technical glitch.
UP Police constable result 2018: How to download
Step 1 – Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2 – On the home page find the notification link on the top stating ‘revised final answer-key for written examination…’
Step 3 – Click on the ‘click here for candidate’s link’
Step 4 – A new window will open, follow it
Step 5 – On the new window, scroll down to find ‘answer keys for UP Police’
Step 6 – On the right-hand side find the PDF for all the answer keys
Step 7 – Click on the one you want to see and download
UP Police constable result cut-off: check here
Meanwhile, UPPRPB has also announced the cut-off for all category candidates:
General: 225.03288
Other Backward Classes: 216.7424
Scheduled Caste: 187.99655
Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172
Dependent of freedom fighter: 60
Ex-servicemen: 67.43382
Women: 199.50
Homeguards: 60
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced fresh recruitment for the posts of the fireman in UP fire department. There are 2065 vacancies for the post. The application process will close on December 28.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will declare the results of the UP Police re-examinations soon. The result was, however, scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 4, 2018, as per the official release.