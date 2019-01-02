UP police constable exam date 2018 announced, apply for 49,568 posts

UP police constable exam dates 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has announced the exam date for the recruitment to the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. According to the official release, the exam will be conducted to fill 49,568 posts.

Advertising

The recruitment exam will be conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019. The notification for the said posts was released in October and application process was closed in December 2018. The admit card is expected to be released soon on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Read| UP Police recruitment over 49.568 posts: Check exam pattern, eligibility criteria

The written exam will consist of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective type test. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for a physical efficiency test (PET).

Advertising

Candidates need to have an NCC Cadet ‘B’ certificate, two years of work experience under the Territorial Army and DOEACC certificate/ NIELIT ‘O’ certificate to be eligible for the job, according to the official release.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.