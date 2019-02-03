UP police constable answer key released, check direct link

UP police constable answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key of the Constable recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can download the answer key through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police constable answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police answer key download’

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will appear

Ste 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Those who are appearing for the Physical Endurance test (PET) need to carry a valid identity card, passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card and the UPPRPB will not send admit card by post

About UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible to conduct recruitment of police staff in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

