UP police constable admit card released, download at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police constable admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a police constable on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit card from the website.

The exam will be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check their exam venue and time on the admit card. Those who are appearing for the recruitment exam need to carry a valid identity card, passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card and the UPPRPB will not send admit card by post, according to official notification.

UP Police constable admit card 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates need to appear well in advance for the recruitment exam. Reporting time, the closing of date and other instructions must be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates need to follow the instructions, carefully.

