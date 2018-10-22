UP Police Constable Admit Card 2018: How to download re-exam admit card at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Re-Exam Admit Card 2018: UPPBPB had to cancel the June 18 and 19 exams as the question paper of second slot test were distributed in the first slot UP Police Constable Re-Exam Admit Card 2018: UPPBPB had to cancel the June 18 and 19 exams as the question paper of second slot test were distributed in the first slot

UP Police Constable Re-Exam Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the constable recruitment re-exam which is scheduled to be held on October 25 and 26. The hall tickets are available at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in. The board had to cancel the June 18 and 19 exams as the question paper of second slot test were distributed in the first slot in some of the exam centres, thereby the transparency, fairness of the exam was compromised.

UP Police Constable Re-Exam Admit Card 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, download admit card

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, UPPBPB had announced vacancies for 41,500 constable posts. For civil, the vacancies are around 23,000 and for arms constable, it is 18,000. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test, physical test and document verification.

About UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board main function is to provide appropriate service to the police force as required, based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology.

