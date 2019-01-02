UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key 2018 to be released soon, download at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an official notification announcing that the response sheet, answer key and question paper for the recruitment exam held on December 21 and December 22 will be out anytime today – January 3, 2019 on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Advertising

Once the answer key is out candidates will have to check it and raise objections if any. After receiving objections the UPPBEB will release the final key, if any of the objections were accepted by the Board. Candidates can raise objections only till 5 pm January 6, 2019 on the official website.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill many posts including police clerk, computer operator, accounting and confidential assistant cadre services.

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in

Advertising

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link ‘UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key, response sheet, question paper, 2018..’

Step 3: Click on the link and fill your registration number and log-in

Step 4: Download answer key and response sheet for future reference and take print out

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.