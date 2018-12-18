UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator admit card 2018 released, how to download

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted to fill in several posts including police clerk, computer operator, accounting and confidential assistant cadre services. The admit card is available on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam for the post of computer operator will be conducted on December 21, 2018 and exam for the post of clerk will be conducted on December 22, 2018.The exam will be conducted in the CBT format – computer-based exam.

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator Admit Card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘link to the admittance card of online written examination of direct recruitment 2017..’

Step 3: A new window will open. Candidates can log-in using registration number and check admit card

Step 4: Download the admit card and take print out

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

