UP Police Constable admit cards 2019 to release soon, download at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police constable admit card 2019: The UPPRPB is expected to release the admit card today on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

UP Police constable admit card 2019 to release today at uppbpb.gov.in. (Representational Image)

UP Police constable admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and PromotionBoard (UPPRPB) will soon release the admit card for the recruitment exam on the post of UP Police constables on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The written exam for the recruitment process is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28.

As per the mandate, the admit cards are released a week in advance of the examination. According to the sources, the admit cards can be expected to be released on the website today. In the meanwhile, the UPPRPB has already started the recruitment process for the post of firemen on its website today, as per schedule.

UP Police constable admit card 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

