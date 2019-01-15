UPSESSB PGT 2019 admit card released, how to download

UP PGT 2019 admit card: The admit card of the Uttar Pradesh Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examination 2019 has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website, pariksha.up.nic.in. The recruitment examinations will be conducted on February 1 and 2.
The exam is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the appointment of teachers across the state.
UPSESSB PGT Admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board
Step 2: Go to the ‘‘UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Save a copy of the admit card to your computer
All candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with an ID proof to the exam center for identification.