UP PCS (J) answer keys released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UP PCS (J) answer keys 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer keys of Civil Judge Junior Divison prelims examinations. The candidates who appeared in the PCS (J) exam can check the answer keys through the official website, uppsc.nic.in. The answer keys was released for both papers and all four series (A, B, C and D), and will be available on the official website till December 25.

The online window to raise objections will be open from December 26, 2018. The candidates can raise objections and can send to below address, “Anju Katiyar, Pariksha Niyantrak, Atigopan- 1 Anubhag, Uttar Pradesh Lok Seva Ayog, Prayagraj.”

UP PCS (J) answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will be released

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As the answer keys have been released, the results of the candidates will be available shortly. Those who will clear the prelims exam, now have to appear for mains and interview. The examination was conducted in two sessions on December 16 to fill up 610 vacancies across the country.

