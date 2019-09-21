UP NHM CHO result 2019 declared: How to check online

UP NHM CHO result 2019: The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh released the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of community health officers (CHOs). Those who appeared for the exam conducted on June 16 can check their result at the official website, upnrhm.gov.in.

A total of 6000 posts were to be filled through this recruitment process. Of the total 2,805 posts were for CHO-I while 3195 were for CHO-II post. The selected candidates will have to undergo a six-months bridge programme in community health first.

UP NHM CHO result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘result of community Health Officers (CHO)’

Step 3: Click on ‘view reuslt’

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Result will appear, download

UP CHO result 2019: Salary

Candidates will get Rs 20,000 per month stipend during the training period while Rs 35,000 per month will be paid after hiring.

