scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

UP govt will provide jobs to newly married couples according to merit: State minister

Singh said that the people are set on a path to progress benefitting from various schemes under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Adityanath.

UP govt to give jobs to newly married candidates, newly married UP couples to get jobs on merit, Dayashankar Singh, UP Minister of State for Transport, married candidates to get jobs on merit506 couples from different blocks of the district got married under Hindu rituals. (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Uttar Pradesh government will provide jobs and employment to newly married couples according to their merit said state transport minister, Dayashankar Singh.

Singh made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Social Welfare department under Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme at Bansdih PG College in the district.

Also read |1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers and 1,057 for IFS are vacant: Union Minister

“The marriage of young men and women from poor families is being done under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme. After the mass marriage, the government will give jobs and employment to these newly married couples according to their merit,” Singh said.

He said that the people are set on a path to progress benefitting from various schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

In the ceremony, 506 couples from different blocks of the district got married under Hindu rituals. The minister congratulated the newly married couples by giving them gifts.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:46:36 pm
Next Story

Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 533rd movie, Metro In Dino, with Anurag Basu

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close