UP teachers recruitment 2018: How to apply at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

UP teachers recruitment 2018: The application process for the 69,000 vacancies has begun as scheduled for today – December 6, 2018. However, the link for registration is not upbasiceduboard.gov.in but an alternative yet official address of the state government – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Advertising

The second phase of recruitment of government teachers, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) have begun for 69000 posts at the assistant teacher level. The registrations will close on December 20, 2018. Earlier this year, the UP government had advertised for 68500 teachers jobs. Interested candidates can start applying online on the official website.

The exam for the recently advertised 69000 assistant professor jobs will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be out on the last date of the current year – December 30, 2018.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration start: December 6, 2018

Last date to apply: December 20, 2018

Admit card: December 31, 2018

Exam date: January 6, 2019

Result: January 22, 2019

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Domicile-wise vacancies description

The jobs will be available throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. Here is the detailed description of vacancies in the region –

Sitapur 2000 Posts Gorakhpur 1350 Posts Badaun 1750 Posts Kushi Nagar 1600 Posts Balia 1600 Posts Barabanki 1500 Posts Bijnaur 1400 Posts Gonda 1400 Posts Allahabad 900 Posts Lakhimpurkhiri & Behraich 1700 posts Each Hardoi 2000 Posts Gazipur 1300 Posts Agra & Devriya 1200 Posts Jaunpur 2000 Posts Basti : 1400 Posts Amethi & Banda 1100 Posts Mainpuri 1150 Posts Chitrakoot 1050 Posts Ambedkar Nagar 1000 Posts Etawah 1000 Posts Faizabad 1000 Posts Lucknow 1000 Posts Santkabir Nagar 1000 Posts Unnao 1400 Posts Mathura 1300 Posts Devaria 1300 Posts Bareily 1300 Posts Mirzapur 1250 Posts Fatehpur 1250 Posts Maharajganj 1200 Posts Rampur 1200 Posts Siddhartha Nagar 1150 Posts Shahjahanpur 1150 Posts Aligarh 1100 Posts Sonbhadra 1100 posts Banda 1050 Posts Bulandshahar 1000 Posts Hamirpur 1000 Posts Furrukhabad 1000 Posts Azamgarh 1000 Posts Ghaziabad 10 Posts Baghpat 100 Posts Hapur 120 Posts Pratapgarh 900 Posts Kaushambi 700 Posts Advertising

The age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years for general category. There is age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OBC – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Exam pattern –

The exam will be a three-hour long test. Candidates will be 150 questions with one time of approximately one minute per question. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ). Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise description below –

Subjects Max. Marks Language- Hindi, English & Sanskrit 40 Science 10 Math 20 Environment & Social Study 10 Teaching Methodology 10 Child Psychologist 10 General Knowledge/ Current Occupations 30 Logical knowledge 05 Information Technology 05 Life Skill/ Management and aptitude 10 Total 150 Marks

UP Teachers recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the alternative address – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, search the link ‘apply for assistant teacher..’

Step 3 – Click on the link, new page will open

Step 4 – Fill in the personal details for registration and start applying.

Note: The registrations have begun as scheduled, in terms of date and time. However, earlier it was notified that the registrations will be held on the website upscbasiceduboard.gov.in. But due to the high volume of traffic due to UPTET 2018 result, the registrations for the 69000 posts of assistant teachers have begun on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.