UP teachers recruitment 2018: How to apply at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

UP teachers recruitment 2018: The application process for the 69,000 vacancies has begun as scheduled for today – December 6, 2018. However, the link for registration is not upbasiceduboard.gov.in but an alternative yet official address of the state government – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.
The second phase of recruitment of government teachers, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) have begun for 69000 posts at the assistant teacher level. The registrations will close on December 20, 2018. Earlier this year, the UP government had advertised for 68500 teachers jobs. Interested candidates can start applying online on the official website.
The exam for the recently advertised 69000 assistant professor jobs will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be out on the last date of the current year – December 30, 2018.
UP teachers recruitment 2018: Important dates
Online registration start: December 6, 2018
Last date to apply: December 20, 2018
Admit card: December 31, 2018
Exam date: January 6, 2019
Result: January 22, 2019
UP teachers recruitment 2018: Domicile-wise vacancies description
The jobs will be available throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. Here is the detailed description of vacancies in the region –
|
Sitapur
|
2000 Posts
|
Gorakhpur
|
1350 Posts
|
Badaun
|
1750 Posts
|
Kushi Nagar
|
1600 Posts
|
Balia
|
1600 Posts
|
Barabanki
|
1500 Posts
|
Bijnaur
|
1400 Posts
|
Gonda
|
1400 Posts
|
Allahabad
|
900 Posts
|
Lakhimpurkhiri & Behraich
|
1700 posts Each
|
Hardoi
|
2000 Posts
|
Gazipur
|
1300 Posts
|
Agra & Devriya
|
1200 Posts
|
Jaunpur
|
2000 Posts
|
Basti :
|
1400 Posts
|
Amethi & Banda
|
1100 Posts
|
Mainpuri
|
1150 Posts
|
Chitrakoot
|
1050 Posts
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
1000 Posts
|
Etawah
|
1000 Posts
|
Faizabad
|
1000 Posts
|
Lucknow
|
1000 Posts
|
Santkabir Nagar
|
1000 Posts
|
Unnao
|
1400 Posts
|
Mathura
|
1300 Posts
|
Devaria
|
1300 Posts
|
Bareily
|
1300 Posts
|
Mirzapur
|
1250 Posts
|
Fatehpur
|
1250 Posts
|
Maharajganj
|
1200 Posts
|
Rampur
|
1200 Posts
|
Siddhartha Nagar
|
1150 Posts
|
Shahjahanpur
|
1150 Posts
|
Aligarh
|
1100 Posts
|
Sonbhadra
|
1100 posts
|
Banda
|
1050 Posts
|
Bulandshahar
|
1000 Posts
|
Hamirpur
|
1000 Posts
|
Furrukhabad
|
1000 Posts
|
Azamgarh
|
1000 Posts
|
Ghaziabad
|
10 Posts
|
Baghpat
|
100 Posts
|
Hapur
|
120 Posts
|
Pratapgarh
|
900 Posts
|
Kaushambi
|
700 Posts
The age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years for general category. There is age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OBC – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.
UP teachers recruitment 2018: Exam pattern –
The exam will be a three-hour long test. Candidates will be 150 questions with one time of approximately one minute per question. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ). Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise description below –
|Subjects
|Max. Marks
|Language- Hindi, English & Sanskrit
|40
|Science
|10
|Math
|20
|Environment & Social Study
|10
|Teaching Methodology
|10
|Child Psychologist
|10
|General Knowledge/ Current Occupations
|30
|Logical knowledge
|05
|Information Technology
|05
|Life Skill/ Management and aptitude
|10
|Total
|150 Marks
UP Teachers recruitment: How to apply
Step 1 – Visit the alternative address – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, search the link ‘apply for assistant teacher..’
Step 3 – Click on the link, new page will open
Step 4 – Fill in the personal details for registration and start applying.
Note: The registrations have begun as scheduled, in terms of date and time. However, earlier it was notified that the registrations will be held on the website upscbasiceduboard.gov.in. But due to the high volume of traffic due to UPTET 2018 result, the registrations for the 69000 posts of assistant teachers have begun on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.