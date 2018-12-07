Toggle Menu
UP teachers recruitment 2018: How to apply at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

UP teachers recruitment 2018: The exam to be held on January 6 will be conducted to fill as many as 690000 vacancies. The registerations began today and will close on December 20, 2018 on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Registrations to close on December 20, 2018. (Representational image)

UP teachers recruitment 2018: The application process for the 69,000 vacancies has begun as scheduled for today – December 6, 2018. However, the link for registration is not upbasiceduboard.gov.in but an alternative yet official address of the state government – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The second phase of recruitment of government teachers, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) have begun for 69000 posts at the assistant teacher level. The registrations will close on December 20, 2018. Earlier this year, the UP government had advertised for 68500 teachers jobs. Interested candidates can start applying online on the official website.

The exam for the recently advertised 69000 assistant professor jobs will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be out on the last date of the current year – December 30, 2018.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online registration start: December 6, 2018

Last date to apply: December 20, 2018

Admit card: December 31, 2018

Exam date: January 6, 2019

Result: January 22, 2019

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Domicile-wise vacancies description

The jobs will be available throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. Here is the detailed description of vacancies in the region –

 

Sitapur

2000 Posts

Gorakhpur

1350 Posts

Badaun

1750 Posts

Kushi Nagar

1600 Posts

Balia

1600 Posts

Barabanki

1500 Posts

Bijnaur

1400 Posts

Gonda

1400 Posts

Allahabad

900 Posts

Lakhimpurkhiri & Behraich

1700 posts Each

Hardoi

2000 Posts

Gazipur

1300 Posts

Agra & Devriya

1200 Posts

Jaunpur

2000 Posts

Basti :

1400 Posts

Amethi & Banda

1100 Posts

Mainpuri

1150 Posts

Chitrakoot

1050 Posts

Ambedkar Nagar

1000 Posts

Etawah

1000 Posts

Faizabad

1000 Posts

Lucknow

1000 Posts

Santkabir Nagar

1000 Posts

Unnao

1400 Posts

Mathura

1300 Posts

Devaria

1300 Posts

Bareily

1300 Posts

Mirzapur

1250 Posts

Fatehpur

1250 Posts

Maharajganj

1200 Posts

Rampur

1200 Posts

Siddhartha Nagar

1150 Posts

Shahjahanpur

1150 Posts

Aligarh

1100 Posts

Sonbhadra

1100 posts

Banda

1050 Posts

Bulandshahar

1000 Posts

Hamirpur

1000 Posts

Furrukhabad

1000 Posts

Azamgarh

1000 Posts

Ghaziabad

10 Posts

Baghpat

100 Posts

Hapur

120 Posts

Pratapgarh

900 Posts

Kaushambi

700 Posts

The age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years for general category. There is age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OBC – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Exam pattern –

The exam will be a three-hour long test. Candidates will be 150 questions with one time of approximately one minute per question. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ). Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise description below –

Subjects Max. Marks
Language- Hindi, English & Sanskrit 40
Science 10
Math 20
Environment & Social Study 10
Teaching Methodology 10
Child Psychologist 10
General Knowledge/ Current Occupations 30
Logical knowledge 05
Information Technology 05
Life Skill/ Management and aptitude 10
Total 150 Marks

UP Teachers recruitment: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the alternative address – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, search the link ‘apply for assistant teacher..’

Step 3 – Click on the link, new page will open

Step 4 – Fill in the personal details for registration and start applying.

Note: The registrations have begun as scheduled, in terms of date and time. However, earlier it was notified that the registrations will be held on the website upscbasiceduboard.gov.in. But due to the high volume of traffic due to UPTET 2018 result, the registrations for the 69000 posts of assistant teachers have begun on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

