UP female constable admit cards today, revised PET exam from January 30https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/up-female-constable-admit-cards-today-revised-pet-exam-from-january-30-uppbpb-gov-in-upprpb-5557968/

UP female constable admit cards today, revised PET exam from January 30

UP Police female constable admit card: The exam will be conducted from January 30 to 31, 2019; admit cards to release today at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police female constable admit card at uppbpb.gov.in. (Representational Image)

UP Police female constable: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited women candidates who had cleared the written exam conducted for the post of Reserved citizen police and Reserve PAC constable 2018 to appear for Physical Eligibility Test (PET). In its recent notification, the UPPRPB has said that this is being done as the female candidates could not clear the PET exam.

Many female candidates also did not appear for the exam. The UPPRPB has invited these women candidates along with those who had cleared the written exam to appear for PET round of the recruitment process. The revised test will be conducted on January 30 and 31 in Janpad, Aagra, Bareli, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur city, Jhansi, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Mirzapur exam centres.

The admit cards for the same will be released today on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police female constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link, ‘RAC, PAC female constable PET admit card’

Step 3: Log-in using application number

Step 4: Download admit card, take print out

Candidates will have to participate in a race to be eligible for the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card and government approved identity proof. Candidates need to download and carry the print out of the e-admit card with them for the exam.

