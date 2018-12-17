UP BTC third semester result declared, download at examregulatoryauthorityup.in

Advertising

UP BTC result: The result for the third-semester exams of the UP BTC has been declared. The official website of the UP BTC – btcexams.in has been crashed. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the alternative official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

The results are for the exams conducted in 2015-16. The candidates who clear the BTC exam are treated as trained teachers. This year the highest aggregated marks have been 253.9. Final marks are announced after academic and physical test results.

UP BTC result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘D.P.ED training 2015-16 selection…’

Step 3: Check the result open in PDF format

Step 4: Check result, download

BTC is a two-year basic training certificate (BTC) course for recruitment for the assistant teacher level jobs. Candidates who are of age 18 to 30 years can apply for the training programme. Graduation is the minimum qualification and on clearing all four semesters the candidates can apply for government teachers job.

