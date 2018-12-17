UP BTC result 2018 declared, check here

UP BTC result 2018: The result for the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) exams conducted from November 1 to November 3, 2018 are expected to release anytime today on the official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in.

The results for the UP BTC result 2018 for semester three exam have already been released on the website. According to the official release, the results for semester four exams will also be released today – December 6, 2018. The result will be listed in centre, topic and roll-number wise format. The result will not be enlisted on the merit or marks-first basis.

UP BTC result 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bcteexam.in

Step 2 – On the homepage scroll down to check the result

Step 3 – In the table find the exam name/exam and click on the ‘click here to view result’ link

Step 4 – download the result

The exam for Basic training certificate (BTC) was cancelled this year due to paper leak and then rescheduled. It was, therefore, held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

As reported earlier, the UP chief minister had then instructed the STF and the police department to take strict action against those involved in BTC papers leak. Actions including arresting, forfeiting property and imposing NSA, if required, were asked to be implemented against the alleged gang leaders involved in the paper leak.

