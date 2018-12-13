UP BTC 4th semester result for 2015 exam declared

UP BTC Result 2018: The result for the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) exams fourth semester is released. The result is available on the official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in. The result will be listed in centre, topic and roll-number wise format. The result will not be enlisted on the merit or marks-first basis. The website, however, isn’t functioning since morning.

About 69000 candidates appeared for the exam, as per reports. In BTC fourth semester 2015 exam, 74357 candidates appeared of which 49658 have passed the exam.

UP BTC result 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website mentioned above or copy this link (www.examregulatoryauthorityup.in/result.aspx)

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on result tab. Then scroll down to check the result

Step 3 – In the table, select the exam name and year and click on the ‘click here to view result’ link

Step 4 – Download the result available on the pdf file

The exam for Basic training certificate (BTC) was cancelled this year due to paper leak and then rescheduled. It was, therefore, held from November 1 to November 3, 2018