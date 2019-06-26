UP BTC counselling process to begin tomorrow, how to apply

UP BTC counselling 2019: The counselling process for the Uttar Pradesh , UP Basic Training Certificate (BTC) for candidates looking to pursue the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course will begin from Thursday, June 27, 2019. Candidates can apply for the counselling process through the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

All the successful candidates have to first register for UP BTC counselling 2019, upload requisite documents and pay the fee. During the counselling schedule, the documents will be verified by the concerned officials. Thereafter, the candidates have to choose their colleges and courses in the order of priority.

UP BTC counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded UP BTC 2019 admit card

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment.

The result for the UP BTC examination was declared in November.

The exam for Basic training certificate (BTC) was cancelled this year due to paper leak and then rescheduled. It was, therefore, held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

