UP BTC 2015 admit card released, download at btcexam.in

UP BTC 2015 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the admit card for the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) exams 2015. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website, btcexam.in.

UP BTC 2015 admit card: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – btcexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam for Basic training certificate (BTC) was cancelled in 2018 due to paper leak and then rescheduled. It was, therefore, held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

As reported earlier, the UP chief minister had then instructed the STF and the police department to take strict action against those involved in BTC papers leak. Actions including arresting, forfeiting property and imposing NSA, if required, were asked to be implemented against the alleged gang leaders involved in the paper leak.

