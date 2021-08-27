UP BEd JEE 2021 result today: When and where to check scores

Lucknow University will declare the UP BEd JEE 2021 result today. The result for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been published as a scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the exam on August 6, 2021, can check their result from the official website, which is lkouniv.ac.in.

Over 5.91 lakh candidates registered for the exam and of these, 90 per cent attendance was recorded this time. The scorecard has been released for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. In the scorecard, the candidate’s personal details, marks obtained in the entrance test, total marks, state rank, eligibility for counselling status etc are mentioned. The candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible for counselling.

How to check UP BEd JEE 2021 Result

To check the result of UP BEd JEE 2021, candidates may follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the relevant link for the result.

Step 3: Next, enter the user id and password in the login window.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the ‘login’ button.

Step 5: Now, the result will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take its printout.

UP BEd merit list is also released. In it, the names of the candidates with their ranks are mentioned. The merit list is prepared according to the marks obtained by the candidates in UP BEd 2021.

UP BEd JEE 2021 counselling is expected to commence from September 1, 2021. According to the official notification, the counselling will be held in online mode. To participate in the same, the candidates have to first do the registration. Then, they have to do the choice filling, check the seat allotment, confirm their allotted seats and pay the fee.

UP BEd JEE 2021 was held as a pen-paper based test in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam included multiple-choice questions from general knowledge, language ability, general aptitude, subject ability. The state coordinator Amita Bajpai said, “BEd exam was held successfully across the state with no untoward incident being reported. We used the latest technologies to ensure that the exam was held in a fair manner.” She also added that further process of the exam that includes results and counselling will also be done in a fair manner.

This year, there are 16 universities that will accept UP BEd JEE 2021 scores. The colleges/universities that will grant admission to UP BEd JEE 2021 qualified candidates are Lucknow University, Bundelkhand University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University etc. The academic session 2021-22 will start from September 6, 2021.