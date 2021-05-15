UP BEd JEE 2021: Know syllabus, exam pattern while waiting for new exam date

Due to the spike in Coronavirus casualties in India, the UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was recently postponed by the Lucknow University. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 19, 2021. The university will declare the revised dates in due course of time on the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

While candidates wait for the new exam date and the publication of UP B.Ed JEE 2021 admit card, preparations must not be neglected. One must utilise the extended time to prepare for the exam better. With the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registrations over now, candidates must focus only on refining preparations as per the syllabus and getting acquainted with the scheme and pattern of the question paper.

There are two papers in the exam as per the latest UP BED JEE 2021 exam pattern. Paper 1 consists of 50 questions each from General Knowledge and Hindi/English (any one). Likewise, Paper 2 consists of 50 questions each from General Aptitude Test and Professional Subject. There are only Multiple Choice Questions in the question paper.

To get a practical idea of the pattern of questions in the exam, candidates are advised to refer to the UP BEd JEE previous year question papers and solve the latest mock tests for the exam. UP BEd JEE syllabus is prescribed by the varsity for each of the subjects in Paper 1 and 2.

Indicative topics in General Knowledge include History, Sports, Politics, General Science, Geography, Current Affairs etc. In the General Aptitude paper, candidates have to answer questions based on topics like Reasoning, Coding Decoding, Series, Relations, Sequencing, Time & Distance, Number, Percentage, Average etc.

The syllabus of English is based on topics like Reading Comprehension, Tense, Active-Passive voice, Idioms & Phrases, Antonyms & Synonyms, One-word substitution, Error Correction etc. Candidates who choose Hindi have to answer questions based on Sandhi, Samas, Hindi Idioms, Passages, Synonyms & Antonyms, Alankar, Prefix-Suffix etc.

Knowing the syllabus, candidates must at first ensure that they have covered all the important topics indicated for each subject. With 50 questions in each of the four subjects, one must attempt to answer at least 45 or more questions accurately in order to get the top positions in the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 results. Candidates may note that three hours duration is allowed for each paper meaning that candidates have to answer 100 MCQs in each paper within 180 minutes.

With the syllabus covered and after developing a clear idea of the pattern and type of questions asked by Lucknow University in the UP BEd JEE exam, candidates must remain engaged in regular revision and practice. Important facts and figures must be revised regularly as a part of preparation. Candidates can also take short notes of facts and figures to learn by heart while waiting for the exam to be rescheduled.

Candidates are advised to check with official sources the detailed syllabus and pattern of the question paper and adopt smart study techniques to implement during the extended timeline. An important trick to learn commonly repeated questions by heart is to refer to the corresponding year’s official UP B.Ed JEE answer key. With the answer key, candidates can prepare a note of common questions along with correct answers and revise this list extensively.