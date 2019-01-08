UP assistant teachers exam answer keys to release today: How to download at upbsiceduboard.gov.in

UP assistant teacher answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to release the answer keys for the recruitment exam held for filling in 69,000 assistant teachers posts. The candidates can check the answer keys on the official website, upbsiceduboard.gov.in or the alternative website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 and the results are expected by January 22, 2019, according to the official notification. Candidates will be allowed a window to raise objections against the answer key and later the final answer key will be released.
UP assistant teacher answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in
Step2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result assistant teacher..’
Step 3: A new page will open, follow it
Step 4: Log-in using application number
Step 5: Answer key will appear, download for future reference
Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys.