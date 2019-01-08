UP assistant teachers answer key released, raise objections till January 11

UP assistant teacher answer key 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exam held for filling in 69,000 assistant teachers posts.
The candidates can check the answer keys on the official website, upbsiceduboard.gov.in or the alternative website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. The online window to raise objections will be available on the official website till January 11, 2019.
The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 and the results are expected by January 22, 2019, according to the official notification.
UP assistant teacher answer key 2018: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UP assistant teachers answer keys’
Step 3: A new page will open, follow it
Step 4: Log-in using application number
Step 5: Answer key will appear, download for future reference.