UP assistant teachers answer key released: How to raise objections

UP assistant teachers answer key 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the answer keys for the recruitment exam held for filling in 69,000 assistant teachers posts.

Advertising

The online window to raise objections will be available on the official website till January 11, 2019. The answer keys are available on the official website, upbsiceduboard.gov.in or the alternative website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

READ | UP assistant teachers answer key released, raise objections till January 11

UP assistant teachers answer key 2018: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website – upbsiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘challenge the answer key’

Step 3: Fill the form and give proper reference to support it.

A panel will sit and decide on all the objections raised. The final answer key will be released by the panel thereafter. Post the final answer key, no more objections can be raised, according to the official notification.

The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 and the results are expected by January 22, 2019, according to the official notification.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.