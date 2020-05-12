UP Assistant Teacher result likely today

UP Assistant teacher result at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in (Representational image) UP Assistant teacher result at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in (Representational image)

UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher result: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to declared the result for the recruitment exam held to hire 69,000 people at the post of Assistant Teacher today. The recruitment exam was held in January 2019. The result will be available at the official websites, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Reportedly, over 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. The cut-off to pass the exam was raised to 65 per cent from 45 per cent. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 60 per cent, up from 40 per cent. Aspirants had filed a case against the government for raising the bar, however, the ruling was in favour of the government.

UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher result: How to check

Once the result is out, candidates can follow these steps to check their marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: The link will be available, click on in

Step 3: Check roll number

Earlier, the board had released the final answer key. Candidates can match their answers and score it as per the final answer key to verify their score. Answer key will only be available till May 17. Candidates who have not downloaded it yet can do so by visiting the official website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd